Sara Ali Khan in talks for the lead role opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Vicky Kaushal will be teaming up with URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar again in The Immortal Ashwatthama. As per the latest update, Sara may be in talks to join Vicky on board the superhero flick.

It has been a while since fans have been waiting to hear new updates about Vicky Kaushal's superhero flick with URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Titled as 'The Immortal Ashwatthama,' the film was announced a while back and fans of Vicky were excited to see him in a never-seen-before avatar. While speculations about the female lead were coming in, the latest report claims that Sara Ali Khan may be in talks with makers for the film. While Vicky has reportedly kicked off preps for his role, Sara may sign the film in the next fortnight.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara is the 'forerunner' for the female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film. A source told the daily that her character will have an intriguing mythological background and that she is expected to sign the dotted line in the next fortnight. Not just this, it was reported that Vicky has apparently kicked off his training in mixed martial arts for the film along with learning horse-riding and spear fighting too.

The source told the daily, "Sara's character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year." Not just this, the source also claimed that the director was planning to shoot the film in several locations in India and abroad. The source said, "It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West." Further, the report shared that Vicky's character will be based on Guru Dronacharya and Kripi's son but will be set in modern times.

Well, if the report of Sara starring opposite Vicky Kaushal in the superhero flick turns out to be true, it surely will be a delight for all their fans to see them together on the big screen for the first time. Amid all this, currently, Sara is busy with the promotions of Coolie No 1 that is slated to release on OTT on Christmas 2020. Besides this, she is also shooting for Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and reportedly stars Sara in a double role. On the other hand, Vicky has reportedly kicked off his comedy flick with Manushi Chhillar that is backed by YRF. Besides this, he also has Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar that is slated to release on January 15, 2021.

