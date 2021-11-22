Sara Ali Khan teases fans with a BTS PIC from the sets of Atrangi Re as she poses with Dhanush & Aanand L Rai

Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old but the actor has managed to carve her own space in the film industry. Apart from impressing viewers with her acts in films, Sara also keeps her fans engaged on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Sara yet again took to the photo-blogging site and posted a picture from the first day of shoot of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, where she is seen posing with south star Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

For the unversed, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead roles. A few moments back, Sara took to her Instagram stories and teased fans with a sneak-peek of the behind-the-scenes of the film, as she shared a photo from the set. In the picture, she can be seen standing and posing, as Dhanush and Aanand L Rai stand on either side. Sara is seen dressed in character as she dons a yellow and maroon salwar suit. Her hair is tied in a low ponytail. Dhanush, on the other hand, is seen in a striped white shirt and denim pants.

Sharing this picture, Sara captioned it, “Day 1 of shoot @dhanushraja #aanandlrai #AtrangiRe More coming soon”.

Take a look:

A couple of months back, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the makers of Atrangi Re have decided for a direct to digital premiere on Netflix. ‘Talking about the film, it is a cross-cultural love story in which Sara will be seen romancing Akshay and Dhanush. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. With songs penned by Irshad Kamil, music maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film.

