Sara Ali Khan thanks Dhanush for inspiration as they wrap Atrangi Re; Apologizes to Akshay Kumar for THIS

As the team of Atrangi Re wrapped the shooting today, Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt note for director Aanand L Rai and co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan along with the team of Atrangi Re are witnessing a moment of mixed emotions today and it is well justified. After all, the team has finally wrapped the shooting of the Aanand L Rai directorial after shooting for the same for almost a year. Interestingly, the movie, which also featured Dhanush and in the lead, marked the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with the two biggest stars of Indian cinema. And while Sara took to social media to announce the wrap of Atrangi Re, she penned a heartwarming note for Dhanush, Akshay and Aanand.

The Kedarnath actress shared pics from the sets of the movie and expressed her gratitude towards Aanand L Rai for giving her the role and the opportunity along with his unconditional love and India darshan. “Thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team,” she added. Moving on, Sara called Dhanush an inspiration and the best partner she could have asked for. She wrote, “@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots).

In the end, while Sara thanked Akshay for bringing joy on the sets, she did apologise to him for a hilarious reason. She wrote, “Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Earlier, had also penned a sweet note on wrapping Atrangi Re and wrote, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

