Sara Ali Khan thanks mommy Amrita Singh's mother as she wishes her Mother's Day with an adorable photo

Happy Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan has taken to social media to share the most adorable wish for her mother on this special day. Check out the post here.

It is Mother's Day today and while one cannot thank these superheroes just enough, we do think that this day must be all about them, and a celebration of motherhood. Now that the clock has hit midnight, there seems to be an increased number of posts for moms on social media already, and since we are in lockdown right now, the best gift we could give our mothers is spend all our time with them and make this day a memorable one, even if it is with little things.

Sharing an adorable photo on social media, Sara sent a Mother's Day wish to her mommy, Amrita Singh. She shared a photo that has a baby version of her, Amrita, and her mother in the frame as well. Sara went on to thank Amrita's mother, her grandmother, for giving her her mom and we think this could probably be the sweetest wish and an even sweeter post to wish a mother on this special day. This post is just enough to capture so many emotions, isn't it?

Check out Sara Ali Khan's Mother's Day wish for her mother:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and well, the movie did not do very well, but the leading duo continues to be loved for multiple reasons after all. The actress also has two films lined up ahead, including Cooli No. 1 with and Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush as well as in lead roles.

