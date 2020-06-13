Sara Ali Khan time travels to ‘Swiss Alps’ as she shares a mesmerising sun kissed photo from Simmba shoot days

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback photo from Simmba’s shooting days in Switzerland. The gorgeous star has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos from her previous films.

Amid the lockdown, actress Sara Ali Khan has been spending time with her mom, Amrita Singh and brother at home. Sara has been a part of 3 films till now including Simmba, Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal and now is gearing up for Coolie No 1. Often, Sara drops photos of her shenanigans a home and leaves the internet in awe. From chilling with her brother to working out with him, Sara has been making the most of the lockdown. However, the actress in Sara is aching to go back to work and proof of it is the series of throwback photos that she has been sharing from her previous films.

Once again, Sara dropped a throwback photo from Simmba’s shoot in Switzerland and reminisced about the time spent on the shoots. The gorgeous star took to her Instagram story and shared a sun-kissed photo of herself. In the photo, Sara can be seen clad in a pink puffer jacket with perfect eye makeup. As she was caught in the frame in the candid photo, she smiled. The throwback photo from co-starrer Simmba shoot is proof that Sara is waiting to get back to work.

Sara captioned the photo as, ‘Swiss Alps. #Simmba.’ The gorgeous star has been sharing throwback photos from her previous films and a day back, shared a hilarious post about ‘expectation vs reality’ as she recalled the fun times on the sets of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. Meanwhile, recently, Sara also shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Coolie No 1 with . The film’s new poster got a new COVID 19 twist as Varun’s character was seen wearing masks on the same. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starerr. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced.

Here is Sara Ali Khan’s throwback photo:

