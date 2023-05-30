Sara Ali Khan told Vicky Kaushal THIS while shooting for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s love scenes; it's hilarious

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are going all out to promote their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and are traveling to different cities for the same. Well, as much as fans are enjoying their on-screen chemistry, we are sure that fans are enjoying every bit of their fun off-screen chemistry as well. Sara and Vicky share a warm bond and it is evident in their posts and their camaraderie during their promotions. Recently, during an interview with IMDB, the actors got an opportunity to ask some fun questions to each other, and their replies are a treat for their fans.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal ask fun questions to each other

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she first saw Vicky Kaushal in Masaan and her first impression on looking at the actor was that he is very tall. She also went on to say that the Sardar Udham actor looks like her rishtedaar which made Vicky laugh. In fact, Vicky revealed that Sara would keep saying this even when they were shooting for intimate scenes. Further talking about the kind of films the actor wants to do he said, “I also want to do something like Atul Kulkarni sir did in a Marathi film recently. He played a theatre artist and would cross-dress. I want to do that kind of a film where I get the opportunity to change myself and see a new world,” he added.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

The trailer of Vicky and Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was launched recently and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Even the songs are topping the chartbusters. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film will hit theatres on June 2. Apart from this, Vicky has Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

