Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the popular stars in Bollywood and her fans love to see her childhood photos. Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan has recently treated fans with an adorable picture of little Sara from the family album and left them gushing.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: April 24, 2021 09:51 am
Sara Ali Khan is a total cutie as she melts your heart in an UNSEEN childhood photo snapped by aunt Saba
Actress Sara Ali Khan's fans received a perfect treat on Saturday morning from her aunt Saba Ali Khan to begin their weekend on a sweet note. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shared the most adorable childhood click of Sara on her Instagram handle and left fans gushing. Saba has been using her Instagram handle to give everyone a glimpse of the Pataudi family members and their unseen moments from the family album. From Saif-Kareena Kapoor Khan to Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Saba's posts feature all. 

And now, on Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a cute childhood photo of Sara in which the Atrangi Re actress could be seen as a little girl. In the framed photo, Sara is seen clad in a silk pink suit with a blue dupatta and salwar. With a cute expression on her face, the little cute is seen looking straight at her aunty Saba who was behind the lens to click the photo. Sharing the photo, Saba urged fans to guess who it was in the photo. 

She wrote, "I Wonder...Who's this ??? (Too easy) Clicked by ME. #saturdayfun." As soon as she shared the photo, fans started dropping comments and easily guessed it was Sara. A fan wrote, "Very sweet innocent girl sara Ali Khan." Just yesterday, Saba treated fans to a cute unseen childhood photo of her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan and fans pegged him as 'Lil Saif Ali Khan.' Saba's posts have been featuring her mom Sharmila Tagore, late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and her siblings Saif, Soha Ali Khan as well. 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Meanwhile, Sara has been sharing photos on her social media handle from her recent vacay with mom Amrita Singh. The actress earlier was in Gulmarg, Kashmir with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to release on August 6, 2021. 

Also Read|Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood PIC snapped by aunt Saba leaves fans in awe; Call him 'Lil Saif Ali Khan' 

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

