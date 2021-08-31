Sara Ali Khan, in traditional attire, grooves on the song ‘Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum’; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is currently vacationing in Ladakh and has been sharing a lot of beautiful pictures from the beautiful destination. She has been accompanied by actor Radhika Madan and musician Jasleen Royal. The Kedarnath star has shared a video on her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of how beautiful her holiday is. The actress is seen in a garden and enjoying the natural beauty which is surrounded by her.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Teri Baahon Ka Sahara Jo Mila Hai. Is Bageeche Ka Kona Kona Khila Hai.” In the video, the actress is seen wearing the traditional attire of Ladakh and dancing in the garden. However, she is only taking around and feeling the beauty of the place. To make the video more interesting she has added a song in the background. The song is from the film Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, and . The hit song is ‘Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum’.

Fans immediately dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, in her latest Instagram post, Sara shared images and video clips from the trip. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting while the sun sets in the beautiful background. Another picture shows her sitting in a basket swing chair with a hot beverage in her hand.

Click here to view the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite . The film received a mixed response from the fans. She will be next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and . The shooting has been completed.

