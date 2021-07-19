Sara Ali Khan travels back to New York days as she drops an adorable old PHOTO with bestie

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her New York time with her best friend as she penned a birthday note for her. The adorable photo shows us how the star had a gala time back in the day.

Actress Sara Ali Khan often treats fans with adorable throwback photos from her old days at college in New York and leaves them in awe. She also likes to share photos with her close circle of friends on her handle and it gives her fans a sneak peek of her bond with her pals. Speaking of this, recently, Sara dropped an adorable throwback memory from her New York days with her best friend Kamya Arora to wish her on her birthday. Remembering Columbia University days, the Atrangi Re star penned a note and shared two adorable photos.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a monochrome photo in which she is seen posing against a wall with artwork in New York with her friend Kamya by her side. As she leaned on her best friend, Sara expressed gratitude to her for being there throughout the Columbia days and much more. In another throwback photo, Sara and her bestie could be seen getting goofy as they pose together in a stylish avatar. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Thank you for being you. Columbia, New York, Mamo, Cycling on riverside, rumble boxing, Barry's boot camp, joes coffee, soho window shopping, west side grocery shopping, 109th street- None of it would be same without you."

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will reportedly star Sara in a double role. Besides this, reportedly, Sara is also a part of Vicky Kaushal's film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, no official confirmation about the same has been made yet.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

