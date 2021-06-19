Sara Ali Khan treats fans with unseen throwback pic from childhood and her innocence will win hearts

Sara Ali Khan’s throwback pic from her childhood days is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most loved A-lister actresses in Bollywood. The Pataudi princess had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath and ever since then she has been a part of several popular movies. Not just Sara has won hearts with her impressive acting prowess and good look, but the diva has also been quite popular on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following on the social media and the Love Aaj Kal actress manages to keep the fans intrigued with her stunning pics.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has treated her fans with an unseen throwback picture of herself and it has taken the social media by a storm. The picture has been to a class photo wherein all kids were seen dressed in white t-shirt and shorts along with white sneakers. In the caption, Sara had asked her fans to spot her in the pic. If you are also struggling to find Sara in the pic, we will tell you. The Simmba actress in the first row and was sitting in the first place from the right. She was seen with two plaits and looked irresistibly cute.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s throwback pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with . Now, she will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film has been shot in various locations in India and reportedly, Sara will be seen in a double role in the film. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

