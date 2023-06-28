Sara Ali Khan tried to teach fans hook step of Tere Vaste; Watch how it went

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines since the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She is one of the most loved actresses of her generation. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. Recently, Sara Ali Khan held a meet and greet with media people at her residence and enjoyed a dancing session with her fans on the popular son Tere Vaste from her recently released film.

Sara Ali Khan teaches fans steps of song Tere Vaste

In a recent meet and greet session at her residence, Sara Ali Khan taught everyone present the steps of Tere Vaste from her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. While doing the steps, the group looked cheerful as the actress took time from her busy schedule to hang out with them and make their day.

The video was shared by a paparazzi account and Sara was filmed dancing, wearing a casual printed suit and a pair of glasses. Her simplicity in the video was hard to miss. The actress was seen smiling ear-to-ear after teaching everyone the dance steps. The video ended with the 27-year-old actress thanking the media people for joining the greet and meet.

Check out fans’ reaction to Sara Ali Khan’s video

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, fans were bowled over by Sara Ali Khan’s sweet behavior towards the media. A fan wrote, “This moment reflects her 2018 debut year. She has regained everyone's love. She deserves it.” Another commented, “She is such a simple n down to earth girl.” “She is a sweet and humble girl. Wish her the very best,” commented a third fan.

Praising her gesture, a fan wrote, “Meet ang greet with paps. Even when she debuted in 2018, she did this also. Such a nice gesture. A sweetheart fr.”

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram stories to repost the video that she had been tagged on by the media persons from the greet and meet.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film received love from the audience and performed well at the box office.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan radiates positivity in yellow sharara set by Ridhi Mehra that costs a bomb; Know its price