Sara Ali Khan tries her hand at making Rajasthani roti, attends aarti at Lake Pichola

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently jetted off to Udaipur, Rajasthan to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Now, blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star has been constantly sharing stunning glimpses of her vacation on social media, thereby making it a visual delight for her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan also tried her hands at making Rajasthani roti.

Sharing a boomerang video, the Kedarnath star can be seen donning a simple ethnic suit which is matched with a multi-coloured dupatta. Minimalistic makeup and accessories with sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look. In the short clip, Sara can be seen sharing an infectious smile as she flips a roti, which is being prepared on a traditional pan. Along with this, she was also snapped attending the holy aarti near lake Pichola in the evening. She greeted paps with a sweet namaste by joining her hands as the camera captured her.

Click HERE to watch the video:

Just a day ago, the Simmba star also shared a slew of picturesque views from her recent getaway. In one photo, she was seen enjoying a beautiful sunset as the sky beamed in the stunning hues of yellow and orange. In another photo, she shared a lit up photo of the city night, filled with exotic architecture and a starry sky. The star-kid also enjoyed the cool breeze of Udaipur as she shared a gorgeous lake-side photo of herself. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside . The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in floral ethnic wear in new PHOTOS from her Rajasthan trip