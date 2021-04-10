Sara Ali Khan tries to hit right notes on Dama Dam Mast Qalandar amid her vacay; Says 'Asli talent idhar hai'

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share a video of her attempting to sing the Sufi song Dama Dam Mast Qalandar. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan truly has all her fans hooked with the entertaining content she regularly uploads on her social media handles. The actress has an impeccable sense of humour and makes everyone crack up with her witty remarks. Each time Sara heads out in the city, she is surrounded by the shutterbugs and the star makes sure to lighten the air with quirky responses to pap questions. Today, the actress took her love for love for comedy one step forward.

Sara shared a photo enjoying the snow-clad mountains with her brother on the occasion of World Siblings Day. In a latest video from the same vacation, the actress was seen enjoying her a music night by comically attempting to sing the Sufi song Dama Dam Mast Qalandar. Musicians can be seen sitting behind the actress while she sang the song. The actress can be heard singing the lyrics and making numerous goofy expressions. To add emphasis on her efforts, the diva quirkily wrote on her Instagram story, “Asli talent idhar hai”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s video:

In the picture Sara shared with Ibrahim, the two can be seen on a snowmobile and the Pataudi princess captioned it, “The chosen frozen” The sister-brother duo looked adorable as ever in their new snap. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress would be seen next in Atrangi Re, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The romantic-drama stars and Dhanush and is slated to release on 6 August, 2021.

