Sara Ali Khan tries to impress Varun with 'dumb shayari' as she drops pics by the pool; Actor calls her 'Chor'

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No 1. Recently, Sara shared a couple of throwback photos with Varun from their shoot days. However, it was her quirky shayari that left fans in splits.

Sara Ali Khan and are all set to entertain everyone with their upcoming film, Coolie No 1. The duo had shot for the film at various locations including Goa and Bangkok and as the film's release is drawing near, Sara and Varun have been sharing throwback photos from the shoot days. Speaking of this, today, Sara gave fans a glimpse of how they chilled by the pool during Coolie No 1 shoot with old photos. But, it was her quirky shayari that left all in splits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a couple of throwback photos in which she and Varun could be seen chilling together. In the pictures, we can see Sara clad in a neon green jacket with a pair of white denim shorts. On the other hand, Varun is seen clad in a peach neon jacket with orange shorts and a cute ponytail in the photos. As the two struck poses with each other, one could get a glimpse of their off the set fun during the shoot.

Sharing the photo, Sara tried to impress Varun with her shayari. However, it seems she could not. Sara wrote, "Cool like a cucumber Green like a parrot 10/10 is your number You clearly earn the carrot My Shayari got dumber Clearly you have the better merit @varundvn." Seeing Sara's post, Varun could not resist from commenting. He wrote, "Tu Chor Hai (You are a thief)"

Take a look at Varun and Sara's photos:

Meanwhile, the duo is all set to be seen in director David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake. The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid and others. The music of the film has impressed audiences and the trailer too left an impact. Coolie No 1 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan opens up about her biggest critic; Says mother Amrita Singh’s opinions matter the most to her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×