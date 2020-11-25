Sara Ali Khan tries on rings as her 'Ammi sends them' amid shoot and Varun Dhawan films the goofy shenanigans

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have been occupied with the promotions of their upcoming film, Coolie No 1. Amid this, the actor shared a video of Sara getting ready for the shoot and left fans in splits with their behind-the-scenes fun.

Fans of actors and Sara Ali Khan have been eagerly awaiting the release of their film, Coolie No 1. While the film is slated to release by the end of the year on an OTT platform, Sara and her co-star have started promotions of the same. Amid this, Varun recently dropped a couple of videos on social media where he and Sara could be seen goofing around behind-the-scenes while they geared up for the shoot. The cute video of Sara getting ready has left her fans in awe.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a video where Sara is sitting on a chair while her assistant is seen holding a jewellery box in his hand. The gorgeous star is seen trying on different rings from the same and Varun filmed all the shenanigans. While talking to the actor, Sara revealed that her 'Ammi' Amrita Singh insisted she tries on different rings with her outfit and hence, she was doing that with the help of her team members.

In another video, we get to see Sara and Varun talking about the importance of wearing a mask and keeping social distance while working amid the pandemic. The two stars were seen wearing a mask while they headed for promotions. Their film Coolie No 1 is helmed by David Dhawan and will release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's videos:

Meanwhile, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and lined up. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. The actress had shot for the film earlier this year in Varanasi. But, post that, the lockdown was announced and the shoots were stalled. Since the Unlock began, the shoot had commenced again. Currently, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film with Varun.

Credits :Varun Dhawan Instagram

