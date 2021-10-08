Sara Ali Khan is a true beauty in a dazzling lehenga as she twirls in THIS slow motion video; WATCH

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines all week due to her Udaipur trip and the subsequent photos. The gorgeous star stunned in ethnic looks while spending time in Udaipur. However, last night, Sara returned to Mumbai after spending a few days with family and her airport look in Indian attire was also loved. Now, she has resumed work after her Udaipur trip and a glimpse of it was shared by her on her social media handle to tease fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a video on her story. In the slow motion video, Sara could be seen happily twirling in a lehenga. In the video, the Simmba actress is seen clad in a light blue embellished blouse with a matching lehenga skirt with silver work over it. She is also seen leaving her hair open to adding charm to her look. Further, Sara is also seen sporting a beautiful pair of earrings, a few bangles and perfect hair with makeup.

Take a look:

Earlier, her aunt Saba Ali Khan shared a special post for Sara and lauded her for keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols at the airport when a kid asked her for a selfie. The gorgeous star didn't refuse the selfie. Instead, she asked the young girl to get her mask and then click a selfie. The girl obliged and ran to get a mask from her parents. The video went viral on social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the film stars Sara in a double role. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar.

