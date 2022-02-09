Sara Ali Khan is a true replica of Amrita Singh in these pics as she wishes mom with a heartfelt post

Ever since Sara Ali Khan has made her debut in Bollywood fans have been saying only one thing, she looks exactly like her mom Amrita Singh. There have been many instances when the actress has proved this to be true both on-screen and off-screen as well. But, today in her birthday post for mom Amrita, the actress shared a couple of her pictures posing exactly like her mom and after looking at it you would be forced to say, ‘like mother like daughter’.