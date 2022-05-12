Sara Ali Khan turns chef as she shares a glimpse of her cooking session at a campsite in Kashmir; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is a travel junkie and has always been giving her fans major travel goals with her social media posts. Speaking of which, the Love Aaj Kal actress recently jetted off to Kashmir for a much-needed vacation. Sara also took to her social media and shared some stunning pictures of herself as she enjoyed her trekking in the valley of Pahalgam surrounded by mountains on all sides.

A few hours back, the actress also shared a glimpse of her 'dinner time' as she donned her inner chef. Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared a sneak peek of her cooking session at the campsite. Sharing the video, she captioned it: "Dinner time." In it, one can see, Sara is seen donning a black and white tracksuit, she also added a mandarin printed scarf and grey ear muffs.

Check it out:

Recently, Sara also graced the popular television show, The Khatra Khatra Show, with Farah Khan which is currently hosted by comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Kedarnath actress star next in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also directed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

