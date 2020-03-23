Sara Ali Khan turns into a cook as she whips up an omelette & chocolate shake during quarantine; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan turns into a cook during quarantine as the actress whips up an omelette and chocolate shake. Take a look

A couple of days back, Sara Ali Khan had jetted off to Varanasi with mom Amrita Singh for the shooting of Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re, and finally, that this Coolie No 1 actress has returned to the bay, Sara is making the most of her self quarantine period. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the citizens of the country to maintain Junta Curfew on March 22, Sara Ali Khan made the most of her free time as the actress indulged in some cooking. Yes, thanks to social media, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram stories to post a series of photos and videos wherein she is seen preparing a meal for herself.

In the photos, we can see Sara Ali Khan making some eggs and chocolate shake for herself and alongside the photos, Sara’s caption read, ‘My Happy Place’. Well, not just Sara, but and , too, turned to cooking during quarantine period. A few days back, when Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the airport, she was seen wearing a mask and was sporting an all black look. Now we all know why Sara was wearing a mask, and when the paparazzi asked Sara to give her fans a piece of advice vis-a-via the Coronavirus pandemic, Sara, very sweetly, asked her fans to take care as she said, “Ghar se bahar mat nikalo, Aur bas ache se raho,,, Aur kya bolu mein.”

As soon as Sara reached Varanasi, she posted a video on social media wherein she is seen giving us a tour of the local Varanasi market and later, this Kedarnath actress was seen attending the Ganga Arti with mother. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, and post that, she will be seen in Atrangi Re opposite and Dhanush.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo as the actress takes to cooking during quarantine period:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan REVEALS who she stalks the most and it's NOT Kartik Aaryan

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More