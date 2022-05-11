Sara Ali Khan turns into Kashmir Ki Kali as she gives a glimpse of her trek in the valley; See Post

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The Kedarnath actress is often seen sharing beautiful pics of her happy moments with her loved ones along with her fun moments with co-stars on the sets. Besides, being the travel buff that she is, Sara also treats fans with stunning glimpses from her travel diaries. Interestingly, the Pataudi princess is once again making the headlines today as she has shared pics from her trek in Kashmir.

For the uninitiated, Sara is currently enjoying her time in Pahalgam and went for a trek in the valley. In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress was seen dressed in a maroon coloured athleisure and matching jacket. She had tied her hair in a back pony and was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the Kashmir Valley. In fact, she enjoyed camping during her trek as well as she posed outside her tent. In the caption, Sara flaunted her poetic side and wrote, “Kashmir Ki Kali.... Is back to your Gali... Now trekking par Main Chali”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2021 directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has also completed the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Vicky Kaushal. The movie marks Sara’s first collaboration with Vicky. And now, Sara is working on Pavan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The duo will be sharing the screen space for the first time and Vikrant is all praises for Gaslight. Talking to India Today, Vikrant had lauded Sara and said, “Sara is full of energy, wonderful. Her outlook towards her work, the way she sees the world, is so refreshing”. Apart from Sara and Vikrant, Gaslight will also star Chitrangda Singh in a key role.

