Sara Ali Khan turns poetess in plane, leaves Atrangi Re costar Akshay Kumar smiling; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old but the star kid has successfully managed to stay put in the showbiz limelight ever since her debut. Apart from impressing fans with her acts in films, Sara has also won over their hearts on social media. Sara is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Moreover, her knock-knock jokes and cute rhyming poems often leave fans entertained. Speaking of which, a few moments back, she yet again took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her and Akshay Kumar, who seemed quite amused by her poem.

Sometime back, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram stories and posted a video where she can be seen with Akshay Kumar. Both the actors are on a plane as they are enroute Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. While Sara donned a dark green sharara with a violet leheriya dupatta, Akshay was seen in a purple hoodie and grey joggers. Standing in front of Akshay, Sara recited a short poem about their trip to Delhi and asked audiences to shower their film with a lot of love.

Sara said with a lot of enthusiasm, “Namaste darshako, jaise ki aap dekh sakte hain, humaare saath hain Akshay Kumar, unke plane par hai hum sawaar, Dilli, ho jao taiyyaar, aur dete rahiye humaari film ko dher saara pyaar! Thank you, darshako.” As she finished, Sara looked at Akshay, signalling him to thank viewers as well, and the actor complied with a smiling ‘Thank you’. While Sara recited her lines, Khiladi Kumar could not help but smile along.

Click HERE to watch Sara Ali Khan’s story.

Talking about the film, Atrangi Re is helmed by Aanand L Rai and features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the leads. The film will be released on a streaming platform on December 24th.

