Sara Ali Khan turns poetic as she gives a glimpse of jet skiing moments with her girl gang from Maldives

Sara Ali Khan has been a happy bird these days and had recently returned to bay after enjoying her vacation with her girl gang. After a peaceful vacation in Ladakh, the Pataudi princess had made her way for another vacation in the Maldives. And this time she has been accompanied by her BFFs. While the ladies had a gala time in the tropical paradise, Sara has been on a photo-sharing spree and treating fans with beautiful pics from her vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has once shared a stunning video from the Maldives as she enjoyed jet skiing there.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared a video of herself enjoying jet skiing. She was accompanied by her BFFs and it was evident that the trio was having a lot of fun in the tropical paradise. Interestingly, Sara also gave a glimpse of her poetic side in the caption of the video. She wrote, “Hum nikle on our jet Ski, Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea, Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free, Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key, To living and loving and allowing yourself to be, And of course my girls make it easier to another degree, With them it’s mauj-masti-maza 100% guarantee”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in starrer Coolie No 1, will now be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re also starring and Dhanush in key roles. Besides, she has also been roped in to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

