Sara Ali Khan turns tourist guide as she gives us a glimpse of the streets of Varanasi in this VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan gives us a glimpse of the beautiful streets of Varanasi in her latest Instagram video. Check out the video shared by the Atrangi Re actress.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the younger generation of Bollywood celebs and the reasons are quite obvious. The gorgeous dive is just three films old but still enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. She has always been praised for showcasing her acting prowess in all her films. Apart from that, Sara is also known to be a travel freak who likes to explore places from time to time.

The Love Aaj Kal actress has recently jetted off to Varanasi for spending some quality time there. Sara has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle which is sure to catch everyone’s attention. In the video, the actress is seen giving us a tour of one of the famous streets of Varanasi. Clad in a baby pink salwar kameez and forehead smeared with tilak, Sara redefines simplicity here! She also shows us a glimpse of the various shops found there on her way. She signs off after having stopped at a shop to buy some bangles.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Sara has kick-started this year with the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will be collaborating with for the first time in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by the latter’s father David Dhawan. The actress will also star alongside Dhanush in Atrangi Re which is scheduled to be released next year. will be making an extended cameo appearance in this movie.

