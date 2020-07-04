  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan twins with Amrita Singh as they enjoy a day out together during COVID 19 outbreak

Sara Ali Khan has begun this weekend on a family note as she enjoyed her day with mommy Amrita Singh.
Sara Ali Khan is not just one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood these days, but she is also a style icon and of course a social media queen. The Simmba actress never leaves a chance to grab the eyeballs every time she makes a post on Instagram. However, Sara’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet for a different reason as she is winning hearts with her recent pics with mommy Amrita Singh. The mother daughter duo, who were cooped in their house in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak just like all of us, decided to step out of their house today.

Yes! Sara and Amrita began their weekend on a happy note as they enjoyed a day out together. Interestingly, the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in multi-coloured kurta which they had paired with white leggings. While the COVID 19 outbreak has claimed over 18 thousand lives in India, Sara and Amrita made sure to follow all the safety guidelines to keep the highly contagious virus is at bay. In fact, the ladies were also seen wearing similar masks as they stepped out. Sara captioned the image as, “Mommy’s Day Out #twinning #winning.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 which happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release of the same name. Besides, she has also been roped in for Anand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

