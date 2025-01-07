Sara Ali Khan twins in black with rumored ex-BF and Sky Force co-actor Veer Pahariya as they party with Orry; see PICS

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orry shared some inside pictures from a birthday party, where Sara Ali Khan and her rumored ex-BF Veer Pahariya's presence caught attention. 

Sara twins with rumored ex-BF & Sky Force co-star Veer as they party with Orry; PICS
Orry is one of the most popular influencers on social media and never fails to provide fans with inside pictures from big Bollywood parties. Recently, he shared photos from another birthday party where we got to see Sara Ali Khan attend the party. While her rumored ex-boyfriend and Skyforce co-star, Veer Pahariya, was also in attendance. 

On his Instagram handle, Orry shared pictures from a star-studded birthday party where he posed with various guests and celebrities. Among others, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya's pictures caught the attention of fans. Khan looked stunning in a little black dress, with glam makeup and bold red lipstick. She tied her hair back with a few loose strands framing her face. 

Take a look:

On the other hand, Veer Pahariya kept it casual yet stylish in a black t-shirt and jeans, and they both posed individually, with Orry striking his signature pose, as he often does in celebrity party pictures. Sara and Veer's presence grabbed attention as they were seen simultaneously due to their rumored past relationship.

Sara and Veer have never publicly addressed their dating history but have often been linked. Also, filmmaker Karan Johar hinted the same in one of the episodes of his chat show. Despite their past, they have collaborated professionally and will soon be seen in the Sky Force, which marks Veer's debut in Bollywood.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Veer Pahariya in Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, released on January 24, 2025. Also, Sara has Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and an untitled film co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty. 

