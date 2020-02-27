Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Movies 2020: Here's a list of films slated to release this year after Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Movies 2020: After Love Aaj Kal's failure, let's take a look at the films Sara has in store for the rest of the year.

Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Movies: Sara Ali Khan had a sensational start to her filmy career as before her big screen debut, she made an impressive small screen debut. The actress in 2018 appeared on Koffee With Karan and won the audiences in a big way with her candid nature and easy going attitude. Soon after, Sara made her debut in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. While the movie did not make much noise at the box office, the actress stood out.

Just a few weeks later, the debutant had her second film hit the screens. In a small yet memorable role, Sara romanced in Simmba and danced to the tunes of Aankh Maare. Since then, Sara has gone on to become a paparazzi favourite and social media star. She was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and while that tanked massively at the box office, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the actress has in store with her next films which are backed by huge production banners. Let's take a look:

Here's a list of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies in 2020:

1. Coolie No. 1

Starring Sara and , Coolie No.1's lead pair created a whole lot of noise on social media when it was announced. Varun and Sara already seem to be a big hit and the film, which is a remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film, is directed by David Dhawan. Their first look and Goa schedule also generated some massive buzz. Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

2. Atrangi Re

Director Aanand L Rai dropped a bombshell announcement when he revealed the lead cast of his next film. Titled Atrangi Re, the cast includes , Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. While the announcement of the film was made a few days ago, Sara, Akshay and Dhanush's details about each of their characters has been kept under wraps. However, the unusual casting got many talking. Reports reveal that Sara will be romancing Dhanush in a cross-cultural setup. Well, this sure does see quite interesting. It is slated to release on 7 December, 2020.

