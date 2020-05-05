Sara Ali Khan urges fans to 'stay positive' amid lockdown with a wonderful thought

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sara Ali Khan shares a positive thought for her fans urging them to stay at home and be safe.

Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage all around the world and due to the increase in the number of cases in India, the lockdown has been extended till 17th May. The citizens are to continue following social-distancing norms and stay within their homes. However, people have also been trying to find creative ways to keep themselves busy. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress has been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, keeping her fans entertained and also, informed about what has been up with her.

Recently, Sara has shared a positive thought on her Instagram account for fans. The actress looks stunning donning an off-shoulder peach coloured bodycon dress with her hair left behind. She has paired up her look with nude makeup and a watch as an accessory. Sharing this gorgeous pic, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, "Control your mind & free your spirit #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive." Fans have been showing hearts and heart eyes emoji on the comments and have been loving her look.

(Also Read: Master chef Sara Ali Khan flaunts her cooking skills with a glimpse of a yummy pancake)

Meanwhile, Sara has been trying hands in cooking and has been sharing the glimpse of her cooking skills on her social media account. Recently, the actress shared a picture of a pancake that has two different flavours- Nutella and maple syrup.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, however, it did not work very well with the fans. Up ahead, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×