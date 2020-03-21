Sara Ali Khan urges to stay home and be safe as she returns to Mumbai due to Coronavirus; Watch VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai yesterday and the actress got talking about staying home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Check out the video right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has been a crisis that the whole world is dealing with and while we are all doing the best we can, celebrities and other people in power have taken the onus upon them to urge fans and everyone else to stay home and stay safe because right now, it is the most important thing to stop the virus from spreading any further than it has already. And so, social media is abuzz with videos and messages from them to keep safe and practice social distancing.

Earlier in the morning yesterday, Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai post her visit to Varanasi from where she shared some great photos and videos. The Love Aaj Kal actress was dressed in a tracksuit and had her mask on as a precautionary method. As the paps clicked her photo, she is seen urging everyone to stay back at home and stay nicely due to COVID 19. This has been a message that has been sent by all celebrities and is probably the only way to stay safe.

Meanwhile, Sara has now wrapped up the shoot for Coolie No. 1 and it is supposed to be her next release co-starring on May 1, 2020. With films being postponed and delayed due to Coronavirus, we hope that things settle down soon for life to hit back to normal.

Credits :Manav Manglani

