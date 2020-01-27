Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a cute BTS pic from Love Aaj Kal & reminds us to stay hydrated

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to drop yet another behind-the-scenes photo from Love Aaj Kal. The gorgeous star began her week by shelling out some fitness advice for fans and took cues from her character Zoe for the same. Check it out.

Over the last few days, Sara Ali Khan has been spamming her fans’ social media feed with behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Love Aaj Kal which were clicked when she was shooting with Kartik Aaryan. It seems the gorgeous Sara wanted to shell out some advice to her fans on Monday morning and decided to share yet another BTS pic from the Love Aaj Kal shoot. In the film, Sara will be seen playing Zoe in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic love story.

Sara took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared a cute photo in which she is seen sipping on coconut water. The pretty star can be seen clad in a white crop top with skirt as she sips on her favourite drink and keeps herself hydrated during the shoot with Kartik. Sara also penned a hilarious yet thoughtful caption. She wrote, “Start your week with some coconut water

#hydration #is #key No stress if you need to pee So come copy #ZoeGrab a and watch the #movie #bts #LoveAajKal #valentinesday.”

While fans can’t get over her BTS photos from Love Aaj Kal, it is her witty yet cute captions that end up stealing the show. Since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal has been released, fans of Sara and Kartik can’t wait to see the two young stars romancing on the big screen. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will feature, Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer in 2020 and Raghu in 1990. The film’s trailer impressed everyone and the first song, Shayad is trending across musical platforms. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day.

