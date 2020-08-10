Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a dip in the pool while listening to Kishore Kumar’s songs; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying a break with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Atrangi Re star keeps sharing photos on social media and once again, on Monday, she dropped a video of chilling in the pool while hearing Kishore Kumar’s music.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying a vacation with her family including brother and often drops glimpses of their fun on social media. From chilling by the beach to going on a drive, Sara and Ibrahim have taken over the internet with their adorable photos from the vacation. A day back, Sara shared a glimpse of a quiet Sunday by the pool where she was reading a book and now, she began her new week on a chilled-out mode while listening to Kishore Kumar’s music.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared two videos of her enjoying a swim in the pool. As the gorgeous star completed laps from one side to another, she is seen enjoying the music playing in the background. Songs of the legendary composer-singer Kishore Kumar could be heard in the background and Sara was seen making the most of her vacay before returning to work. In one video, she is seen listening to the song Tum Aa Gaye Ho and in another, Sara is seen enjoying her swim on another Kishore Kumar’s hit song.

The actress is ensuring that she makes most of her trip before returning to work. Sara even shared photos a few days back with Ibrahim where the brother and sister were seen sitting in the middle of the road and posing for photos.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s videos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 that is directed by David Dhawan. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film stars Dhanush and . The first schedule shooting was going on earlier in 2020. However, due to COVID 19, shoots were stalled. Now, reportedly, the crew returns to shoot in October 2020. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

