  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a stunning monochrome photo as she greets saying ‘Hello Monday’

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a throwback photo with black-and-white hues with her fans. The gorgeous star began the new week with a touch of brightness.
1376 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a stunning monochrome photo as she greets saying ‘Hello Monday’Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a stunning monochrome photo as she greets saying ‘Hello Monday’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been keeping active on social media amid the lockdown to keep her fans updated about her shenanigans. From working out at home to bingeing on her favourite dishes to sharing a sneak peek of her favourite corners of her house, Sara has been making the best use of social media to share the unseen side of her life with her fans. Now, being a millennial, Sara always takes up fun social media challenges that are thrown at her and manages to win the internet in the process. 

Once again, Sara began the new week on a happy note as she took up a trending challenge thrown at her wherein she had to share a stunning monochrome photo of her. Taking it up and owning it like a boss, Sara dropped a throwback photo of herself in which we can see her dressed in an off shoulder top with a high bun. With a pearl drop earrings, the gorgeous Simmba star began her Monday on a happy note and left her fans in complete awe of her gorgeousness. 

She shared the photo and further tagged her best friend for the challenge. She wrote, “Hello Monday,” on her Instagram story as she shared the photo on it too. Meanwhile, as per recent reports, Sara’s film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar will begin the second shooting schedule in October. Earlier this year, the film was announced and Sara had begun shooting for it with Dhanush. However, owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, the shoots were stalled and Sara returned home. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and the music is by AR Rahman. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Here is Sara Ali Khan’s photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#challengeaccepted @anaitashroffadajania @sara_vaisoha

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also Read|PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan ditches home workout and opts to cycle on Saturday eve with her mask and headphones on 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement