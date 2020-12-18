Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan make heads turn as they twin in hues of blue; Share unseen stills from Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Coolie No 1. The duo has been promoting their upcoming OTT release and in their recent photos, Sara and Varun leave fans in awe with their chemistry.

Over the past few weeks, if there is one film that has been the talk of the town, it is Sara Ali Khan and starrer Coolie No 1. The remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 flick is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video next week and fans of Varun and Sara have been waiting to see them revisit the classic comedy in the same. Amid this, Sara and Varun have been sharing photos and stills from the film with each other to tease fans with glimpses of their chemistry. And once again, they did the same.

Photos of Varun and Sara twinning in hues of blue were shared by Sara on her Instagram story. In the picture, Varun and Sara could be seen looking their best in stunning avatars in shades of blue. Sara is seen flaunting her glamorous side in a co-ord blue and white skirt and crop top while Varun is seen clad in a white tee, jeans and a dark blue shirt. The two struck several poses as they promoted their upcoming film together in complete style.

On the other hand, Varun too shared stills from the film where Sara is seen riding a horse while the actor holds onto the leash. The two could be seen lost in each other's eyes as Kunwar Saab and Malati in the stills from Coolie No 1.

Take a look at Varun and Sara's photos:

Meanwhile, the film's trailer also featured Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania. The music of the film is getting extremely popular and songs like Husnn Hai Suhaana and Teri Bhabhi have become chartbusters. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It will release on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan shares a fun BTS video with Varun Dhawan from Coolie No 1 sets: Meet the hottest nurse ever

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×