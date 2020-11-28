Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan make for a stunning duo in red and black OOTD as they launch Coolie No 1 trailer

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film, Coolie No 1 was launched today. The duo opted to keep it stylish in a combo of red and black outfits for the day. Take a look.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and have kicked off the promotions of their upcoming film, Coolie No 1 in full swing. The stunning duo launched the trailer of the film with Paresh Rawal in a virtual event and left fans in awe of the cute banter. Not just this, the trailer too has been getting an overwhelming response from fans of Varun and Sara. After a long wait, the film is all set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Christmas 2020.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the lead star of Coolie No 1, Varun shared photos of him and Sara where the two could be seen striking several poses with each other ahead of the trailer launch. In the photos, Varun is seen clad in a black leather jacket with matching jeans, shoes and a shirt. On the other hand, Sara is seen sporting a red pantsuit with perfectly glam makeup to go with her OOTD. The two were a sight to behold as they gave fans a glimpse of their chemistry in the photos.

Varun shared the photo with a 'red chilli' emoticon that pointed to one of the recreated iconic numbers, Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha in Coolie No 1 remake.

Take a look at Varun and Sara's photos:

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, Varun, Sara were joined by Paresh Rawal who will be seen playing the latter's father in the film. At the trailer launch, Sara along with other cast members addressed several questions of the media as well as fans. Varun and Sara revealed that they had a great time working on the film with director David Dhawan. The film is his 45th directorial and it is being produced by Pooja Entertainment. Coolie No 1's trailer also featured stars like Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. It is all set to release on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

