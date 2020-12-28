Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 IMDb rating slips below Salman Khan's Race 3 but is above Sadak 2

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The film did not get a great response from fans and that has shown up in the IMDb rating of the film.

After a long wait, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 was announced to be released on Amazon Prime Video. On December 25, the film released on the OTT platform and soon, the audience verdict for the 1995 remake was out. Varun and Sara's remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's classic comedy seems to have not gotten a good response from fans as the IMDb rating of the film has slipped below starrer Race 3.

The movie rating platform IMDb rated Coolie No 1 starring Varun and Sara at 1.4 based on 21,151 votes by users. The film ranked lower than Salman Khan's Race 3 that had a rating of 1.9. The film's rating puts Sara and Varun starrer in the lowest-rated film list as per IMDb as it ranked just above , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2. Sadak 2 had received massive downvotes from audiences and has an IMDb rating of 1 with 61,799 votes.

While Varun and Sara's film has received a low rating and opened to meme reactions by Twitterati, Race 3 starring Salman in the lead also faced a similar fate at the hands of the fans as it was an experimental film. Coolie No 1 star Sara also had spoken in an interview with Mid-Day and had tried to defend the problematic plot of the original film. She had said that if the audience begins to view everything from the correct lens, then the scope of humour gets lost.

She had said, "I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. Of course, you can't be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny."

Meanwhile, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and Sahil Vaid in important roles. Though it is a remake, the director, David Dhawan has brought in more vibrancy and colour to the film and a modern touch. However, it doesn't seem to have impressed audiences as the film has opened to bad ratings from audiences as per IMDb.

