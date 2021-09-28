Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal to team up for Laxman Utekar’s rom com?

Just hours after the release of Sardar Udham teaser, media reports claim that Vicky Kaushal will now team up with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy flick. Latest buzz also has it that the movie will be bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner.

In the recent past, both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan grabbed the headlines over the delay in the production of their high-budget film, Ashwatthama. Now, it seems that the duo has been roped in for another project together. Rumour mills has it that the upcoming movie is all set to go on floors on 15th November, 2021 onwards. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited by both the Bollywood actors and filmmaker Laxman Utekar. Moreover, details of the plot and cast of the romantic comedy also remain unclear.

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal’s professional front, the Uri actor on Tuesday, released an intriguing teaser of his upcoming biographical film Sardar Udham. Donning a rugged bearded look with a white turban, the clip features a slew of newspaper reports on the revolutionary freedom fighter. While sharing the clip, Vicky stated, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, last featured opposite in the comic flick, Coolie No.1. She is next gearing up to share the screen space with Khiladi fame in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Ashwatthama put on hold after the budget crossed Rs 300 crore