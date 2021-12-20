Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh set to begin work on suspense drama Gaslight soon.

Chitrangda Singh recently caught attention with her appearance in Bob Biswas. After making some noise with her performance, the actress is gearing up for another one. Turns out, Chitrangda will be coming together with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey for a suspense drama. According to a report in Mid-Day, the film will be helmed by Bhoot Police director Pawan Kripalani.

Titled Gaslight, Chitrangdha revealed that the trio will soon start readings. "We will start readings and workshops soon, as the project is set to roll in February," Chitrangdha revealed.

However, that's all that the actress is willing to dish out. While Gaslight is a suspense drama, character details are under wraps. Chitrangdha, however, said that she will be in a never-before-seen avatar. "This is a completely different look. I won’t be able to reveal much as it’s a suspense drama. (As a filmmaker), Pawan Kripalani is so unpredictable. That makes him interesting because you don’t know what he will come up with next. All I can say is that you wouldn’t imagine me doing such a film."

Kripalani’s last film saw Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor share screen space for the first time with their horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film released on OTT and opened to mixed reactions.

While Chitrangdha was last seen in Bob Biswas, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the upcoming film Atrangi Re. Vikrant Massey was seen this year in Haseen Dilruba.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan officially announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan