Sara Ali Khan is a vision in an all white desi avatar ahead of Atrangi Re trailer launch; PHOTOS

The big day for Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is finally here as the trailer of their film Atrangi Re is all set to release today. The film starring Sara, Akshay and Dhanush in the lead has been the talk of the town since it was announced. Now, today, a trailer launch event is being held where Sara Ali Khan was seen arriving in her desi avatar, much like her character Rinku from the film. Fans of Akshay, Dhanush and Sara have been excited about it.

As Sara arrived at an office ahead of the trailer launch, she was joined by other team members of Atrangi Re including director Aanand L Rai, producer Bhushan Kumar and writer Himanshu Sharma. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a white kurta with palazzo and matching juttis. She teamed up her ethnic white look with silver bangles and pair of earrings. Sara left her hair open and posed for paps with the team of Atrangi Re.

Take a look:

While Akshay and Dhanush were no where to be seen, the other team members posed with Sara and obliged the paps ahead of the trailer reveal. The film stars Sara as Rinku. Reportedly, she has a double role in the film and on Tuesday, Sara had shared three character posters featuring her, Dhanush and Akshay. On Wednesday morning, Sara shared two more posters from the film and left fans excited about the quirky film. The film has skipped theatrical release and is now headed for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.

Also Read|PICS: Sara Ali Khan advocates to 'Empower Women' as she is clicked; Malaika Arora keeps it comfy post workout