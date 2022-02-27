Sara Ali Khan is a vision in white but it’s the initials on her bag that steal the show; WATCH

It is always a treat for the fans when Sara Ali Khan steps out of the house. Paps never leave a chance to click her and today was one such day. Sara was spotted at the airport and as always she looked gorgeous in an all-white attire. She stunned in Indian attire and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her. But what caught our attention was her tote bag that had her initials.

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan clad in a white kurta and pyjama with chickenkari work on it. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore her geeky glasses. The actress held a big tote bag with her initials ‘SAK’ written on it. Indeed that bag stole the show. Paps told the actress that she did not do her iconic ‘namaste’ and after that Sara greeted the paps with ‘namaste’ before entering the airport. The actress covered her face with a white mask and did not remove it even once.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front she recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film with Vicky Kaushal. The stars were in Indore shooting for their untitled project and kept sharing pictures and videos from the sets to get their fans excited. They even shared the first look of their film that was loved by all.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan attended Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan’s first birthday bash and the picture of Saif posing with all his four kids went viral.

