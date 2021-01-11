Sara Ali Khan is a vision in white as she returns to the bay; Refuses to take off mask on paps request; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the airport as she made her way back to Mumbai. The Love Aaj Kal star did not remove her mask while sitting inside her car even as the paparazzi insisted upon it.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stars who are known for their quirky style as well as their cute demeanour. Every time Sara interacts with the paparazzi when she steps out, it becomes a highlight among her fans. Today, the gorgeous Love Aaj Kal star made her way back to Mumbai after a short trip and while she was coming out from the airport, the paps caught up with her and the conversation that took place is surely a reminder that Sara is not ready to let her guard down amid COVID and rightly so.

The gorgeous star was asked by the paparazzi to take off her mask after she sat in her and sanitised her hands. However, Sara refused. Despite the photographers' persistency, Sara refused to give in and waved at them while sitting inside the car. She politely refused as the star had just come off a flight. Keeping it simple and classy, Sara is seen clad in white ethnic wear in the video and photos. She left her hair open and kept it stylish for the day.

She is seen sporting a white kurti with pajami and juttis. She teamed it up with a yellow dupatta. Sara is also seen sporting a black and white sling bag in the pictures.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos & video:

Meanwhile, Sara was shooting for Atrangi Re a while back with Dhanush and in New Delhi. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. In the film, she plays a double role and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The music of Atrangi Re is being composed by AR Rahman and it is penned by Himanshu Sharma.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

