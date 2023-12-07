Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath to relive old memories; recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's 'unconditional help'

Released in 2018, Kedarnath welcomed actress Sara Ali Khan to the glitzy glam world of Bollywood. Remarkably, the movie which also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput, clocks five years of its release today, on December 7.

The occasion seems to have left Sara elated as she penned a lengthy note along with a reel comprising BTS (Behind the scenes) clips from the shoot of the movie. The actress shared in her long post how she entered the industry half a decade ago and also reminisced about working with her co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the project.

Khan took to her Instagram account this afternoon as she visited Kedarnath and shared a reel comprising BTS moments from her debut film’s shoot. In addition, she penned a lengthy note wherein she went into a flashback and recalled working with her co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and mentioned the way he helped her patiently, when she was exploring the industry.

“My eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better, his selfless and unconditional help & support,” shared the actress and further dug into Kedarnath memories by recalling the way 5 years back, the silver screen introduced her. In addition, she also thanked director Abhishek Kapoor for offering her the project.

“5 years ago, the silver screen said ‘Introducing Sara Ali Khan.’ And there’s not a single day that I wouldn’t want to live every moment of this film all over again. Thank you @gattukapoor & @kanika.d for giving me Mukku. Jai Bholenath. Kedarnath thank you for making me-me. April mein aati hoon 7.12.2018,” shared the actress.

Fans are in awe of Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput’s pair as film turns 5

As the actress penned a long note reliving the shoot days of the movie, her fans flocked to the comment section of her post and shared a heap of reactions. While some hailed the Sara-Sushant jodi, others called her debut project ‘extra special’.

“Films and characters will come and shine, but Kedarnath will always be extra special” “SUSHANT SINGH & SARA ALI KHAN BEST JODI IN BOLLYWOOD” “Happy 5 years Sara ! Here's to more and more successful years” read some of the comments on Khan’s post.

