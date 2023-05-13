Sara Ali Khan visits Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath film location: ‘Wish I could go back in life'

Sara Ali Khan has been on a photo-sharing spree! Just a few days ago, she shared a series of pictures from her recent trip to Kedarnath. She gave fans a sneak-peek into her trip. She was seen seeking blessings at the Kedarnath temple and enjoying snow-capped mountains, and looks like Sara had a great time! Now, the actress has shared a video in which she is seen revisiting the exact same spot, where she shot a scene with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan visits the same spots where she filmed Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a blue full-sleeved t-shirt, black pants, a pink shawl and a baseball cap. She is seen entering an eatery in Kedarnath, and telling fans that she shot at that exact spot for the film Kedarnath. She recalled the scene where she sat and ate Maggi, looked to the side, and said, “Sharam nahi aati tumhe?” In the video, she is seen saying, “I shot right here, and I sat here, and I was eating Maggi, and I looked there and said ‘Sharam nahi aati tumhe,’and I shot a song right here.”

Further, she went to another place, and said, “This is the same aunty that I have a photo with.” Sara Ali Khan goes on to show her accommodation, and then binges on paratha and rajma. Looks like Sara Ali Khan is having a blast! In her caption, she wrote, “Some days I wish I could go back in life. Not to change anything, but to feel a few things twice…But I guess today’s moments are tomorrow’s memories.”

Fans reacted to Sara Ali Khan’s post, and remembered late Sushant Singh Rajput. One fan commented, “All is same except our beloved SSR,” while another one wrote, “The way Sushant Singh rajaput said “aapne kuch kaha” in this movie.” Another fan wrote, “Will be always close to our heart Mukku.”

Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, released in 2018. The film marked Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut.

