Sara Ali Khan wants to relive her mountain memories & sun-kissed mornings; See throwback PICS

Sara Ali Khan is not only a good performer but also a good traveller. Her love for travel is not hidden. If there is time, the actress will surely make a travel plan and explore any destination. Even on the last day of the year 2021, she had shared a video that compiled her year-long travel. Last year, Sara had traveled to Udaipur, Ladakh, Kedarnath, Banaras, Kashmir, and many more places. And today, once again, she has shared a series of throwback pictures.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback.” In the picture, Sara is seen sitting on a riverside, posing in between the mountains. Fans wrote, “Wowww”. Recently, the actress had shared a video and captioned it as ‘Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive.” To note, she was last seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, which was released on the digital platform, received a good response from the fans.

During an interview with India Today, the actress had also shared her parents', brother's reactions. She said that her parents were in tears after watching the movie.