Sara Ali Khan wants to relive her mountain memories & sun-kissed mornings; See throwback PICS
Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback.” In the picture, Sara is seen sitting on a riverside, posing in between the mountains. Fans wrote, “Wowww”. Recently, the actress had shared a video and captioned it as ‘Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive.” To note, she was last seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, which was released on the digital platform, received a good response from the fans.
During an interview with India Today, the actress had also shared her parents', brother's reactions. She said that her parents were in tears after watching the movie.
Take a look at the post here:
Apart from this, Sara will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama has not been titled yet. The shooting is currently going on in Indore. Recently, a complaint was also filed against Vicky for the illegal use of a motor bicycle. News agency ANI had shared the tweet, “We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them,” said Rajendra Soni, SI, Banganga.
