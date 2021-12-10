Sara Ali Khan wants to share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda; Says ‘He is really hot’

Sara Ali Khan has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The actress has collaborated with director Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time in the movie and she is quite excited about it. And while Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on December 24 this year, Sara seems to have a list of South actors she wants to share the screen space with. And guess what? Her list includes Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda.

Yes! You read it right. Sara wants to work for Vijay. She admitted this during her recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama. During the interaction, Sara was quizzed about the other South stars she wants to work with after Dhanush. To this, the Pataudi princess named the Dear Comrade star and heaped praises for him. “I would want to work with Vijay Devrakonda. He is great, he is more than cool ya, he is really hot,” the Love Aaj Kal actress was quoted saying to Bollywood Hungama. Well, although Sara and Vijay don’t have any project together, they will certainly make for a great pair on the big screen. What do you think?

Meanwhile, apart from Atrangi Re, Sara is said to be collaborating with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming romantic comedy. Talking about the project, director Laxman Utekar had told PTI, “We have Vicky and Sara for a romantic-comedy. It is based in MP, maybe Ujjain or Gwalior. It is a small-town love story, like my previous films, in which I have had a social message.”