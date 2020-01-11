Sara Ali Khan was as adorable as a kid as she is as an adult with the baby filter; view PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan seems to be on a photo sharing spree, and we sure can't get enough of it. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely one who has us gushing over her every single time she steps out in the city. Right from her friendly banter with the paps to the regular gym visits, and of course, the outfits that she sports have our attention too. Apart from her pap photos that we happen to get every once in a while, her social media presence is also one to lookout for since she has a fine social media presence.

And today, the actress is in the news for one of the most adorable photos that could ever be. On one hand, the actress shared a photo from the day as she tried the baby filter on, on the other, she shared one of the most adorable childhood photo, one where she seems to be posing with this huge instrument but by the sun. Now, we can't figure which one of her is cuter than the other?

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

On the work front, Sara is currently gearing up for her upcoming film wth , Coolie No. 1. The actress keeps sharing photos from the sets time and again. Apart from Coolie No. 1, the actress will next be seen in Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Credits :Instagram

