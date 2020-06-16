Sara Ali Khan was impressed with Sushant Singh Rajput REVEALS Saif Ali Khan; Shares her reaction to his demise

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and post his untimely and sad demise, Twitter has been divided over the outpouring of love from Bollywood. Just as we saw, soon after Sushant’s demise, Bollywood stars, political personalities, and sports stars took to social media to express a sense of grief over his demise, and amidst all the love and concern pouring on social media, what caught everyone’s attention was the film industry’s outpouring of love for the Kedarnath actor, who otherwise mocked Sushant.

Post Sushant’s demise, there has been an ongoing debate on Nepotism, as Twitter was divided as some bashed and for penning emotional notes for Sushant while they otherwise mocked him on chat shows, and a certain section of Twitter believed that Karan and Alia and ‘nepotism’ cannot be held accountable for somebody’s demise. Now during an interview, while , called the news of Sushant’s death ‘awful’, what he also said was that he is appalled by all the people who are somewhere gaining some mileage from Sushant’s tragedy. Saif Ali Khan rightly pointed out that the need of the hour is to respect the actor and observe a day of silence instead of showering love on the late actor by people who “obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else.” Also, as we all know that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, and when Saif was asked about Sara’s reaction to Sushant’s demise, Saif said that Sara was very upset.

Talking about Sara, Saif Ali Khan said that she liked Sushant very much. “She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor,” Saif said.

