Sara Ali Khan watches Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 'sahparivaar'; Spends Sunday with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She has been busy promoting her new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, which was released on June 2 in theaters. After the release, the actress was seen sharing fans’ reactions on her Instagram stories. Overall, the film is getting a good response. As per reports, the film collected around Rs 7 - 7.25 crore on its second day. Amid enjoying a positive response at the box office, on Sunday afternoon, Sara was seen watching her film with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan watches Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 'sahparivaar'

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable selfie with her mom and brother. They enjoyed watching the film with their staff. She captioned it, “Sunday spent Sahparivaar in the cinema.” Sara looked excited as she watched the film with her family and team. Have a look:

After Sara left the theatre, the paparazzi captured a perfect brother-sister moment. She was seen taking care of Ibrahim and went on to address him as ‘chota bhai’. When the paparazzi teased her with famous ‘darshako’ dialogue, she was seen reacting to them in a cute way. Have a look:

For the movie date with her family, Sara Ali Khan wore a white kurta salwar. Her mother twinned with her while her brother opted for a blue shirt. Sara’s mom and brother seem to enjoy the film as they could be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.

Collections of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara and Vicky’s film collected around Rs 3.35 crore on day 1 in the national chain while on day 2 it went on to do Rs 4.45 crore. The film currently stands at a total of 12.25 crore. By the end of the weekend, the film will reportedly cross the Rs 20 crore mark despite competing with Spider-Man: Spider-Verse.

