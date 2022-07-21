Sara Ali Khan waves at paps as she heads for workout; Makes a statement in a sporty look

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is known for her love for fitness. The Pataudi princess had stunned everyone with her transformation before she ventured into Bollywood. Ever since then, Sara has made sure to make fitness her priority and does miss out on a chance to work out irrespective of her busy schedule. In fact, the actress was even seen sweating out in the gym during her London vacation. And now that Sara is back in the city, she made heads turn as she was clicked outside her gym.

In the video, the Love Aaj Kal actress was seen sporting a sporty look. She wore a peach coloured tank top which she had paired with black shorts. Sara had completed the looks with a magenta handbag and tied her hair and wore a black coloured cap. The actress was also seen wearing a beige coloured sandals. She was captured while stepping out of the car and waved at the shutterbugs along with posing happily for them before making her way inside the gym.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s video:

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, will now be collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project. In fact, she has been all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and told ETimes, “Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he's such a talented guy and he's so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun”. Besides, she is also working on Pawan Kripalani’s directorial Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

