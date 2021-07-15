Sara Ali Khan in white gets poetic about her philosophy of life; See PIC

Sara Ali Khan shared a wonderful picture on Instagram against the blue sky. Scroll further to see the picture.

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures of her personal and professional life with her fans. She recently took to Instagram and shared a wonderful picture where she is standing under the gorgeous blue sky. Sara can be seen wearing all white in the picture. Recently, Sara had shared a few pictures from her visit to the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati. She was wearing a similar attire in the picture with a white kurta and matching bottom. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "#peace #gratitude #blessed." As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral on social media. Fans also loved her ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan recently shared an Instagram story as well in her quirky way. She posted the picture where she is standing under the sky with the song playing in the background called ‘Neele Gagan Ke Tale’. With her latest picture, Sara shared a philosophy of life that she believes in. She wrote in Hindi, “Azaad rahiye vicharon se, lekin bandhe rahiye apne sanskaron se”, which loosely translates in English as, “Be free with your thoughts but keep yourself attached to the values”. Many commented on her photos with heart emoticons. Last night, she was also snapped at the airport as she returned from Assam.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Atrangi Re. She wrote a heartfelt note for director Aanand Rai on Instagram after the film got wrapped. She wrote, “unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, Sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.” She also wrote about her camaraderie with Akshay and Dhanush.

