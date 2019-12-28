Sara Ali Khan is winning the internet as she gives us a lesson on how to ‘wink’ in this BTS video from Simmba

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan

To ring in the New year, Sara Ali Khan took a break from work and has jetted off to Kerala with her BFF for some downtime. Before she gets back to work, Sara Ali Khan is making the most of her vacay. From taking a dip in the pool to posing in a bikini to gorging on yummy food, Sara Ali Khan has been having the time of her life. Now, we all know that Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and post that, Sara was seen romancing in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Now today, as Simmba clocks a year, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and BTS videos from the film.

In one of the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen trying the wink that she is does in the popular song- Aankh Maarey and in the other video, Sara Ali Khan has made a compilation of BTS moments from the sets of the film wherein she is seen getting ready in her vanity. Also, Sara is showing off her fun side in the BTS video wherein she is seen goofing around with Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and post that, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite .

