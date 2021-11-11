Sara Ali Khan wins hearts as she accepts samosa vadapav from a fan; Fans call her humble & sweet

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood for more than one reason. The actress has won hearts not just with her acting skills but her bubbly nature also makes fans fall in awe of her personality. The Pataudi princess is often seen obliging fans with selfies and never shies away from interacting with them. Interestingly, a new video of Sara has surfaced on social media which is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the video, Sara, who was recently papped with Vicky Kaushal, was seen making her way towards the car amid the sea of shutterbugs. While the Love Aaj Kal actress made sure to pose for the paps, her humble gesture towards one of the fans is grabbing a lot of attention. In the video, a friend had offered samosa vadapav to Sara who had taken accepted it with a big smile. The video has won millions of hearts and the netizens are all praises for the Simmba star. Taking to the comment section, one of the Instagram users wrote, “She is very humble”, while another user called her “Sweetest”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s viral video:

Interestingly, Sara has been making the headlines on the professional front as well as she is being rumoured to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal soon. The two were reportedly roped in for The Immortal Ashwatthama. While nothing has been finalised as of now, the duo is now reportedly in talks for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming romantic comedy.